Amy Schumer won't be able to star in the live-action take on "Barbie" due to her busy schedule.

Schumer had been adamant in the past about the importance of taking on the role of the iconic doll in the anticipated Sony film, but she released a statement to Variety on Thursday saying how "bummed" she is that she had to drop out.

"Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts," she said. "The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.”

Schumer's latest film, "Snatched," co-stars Goldie Hawn and debuts in May.

Some initially questioned the decision to cast Schumer in the Barbie role, and she took to Instagram last December to address her critics.

"Very very honored to be nominated for 2 Grammys and to be considered to play an important and evolving icon. Is it fat shaming if you know you're not fat and have zero shame in your game?" she wrote. "I don't think so. I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love. Where's the shame? It's not there. It's an illusion. When I look in the mirror I know who I am."

According to Variety, production on the "Barbie" film is expected to start this summer, with the release anticipated for 2018.

Sony released a statement of its own that says it respects "Amy’s decision" but still looks "forward to bringing Barbie to the world and sharing updates on casting and filmmakers soon.”

ABC News has reached out to Schumer's rep for comment.