It took all of six minutes for tickets to sell out to Ariana Grande's benefit concert for the Manchester Arena bombing victims.

The One Love Manchester concert, which features Grande, as well as Coldplay, Miley Ray Cyrus, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Black Eyed Peas, Take That and Niall Horan from One Direction, is scheduled for Sunday in Stretford, England, about 4 miles from the site of last week's suicide bombing.

All proceeds will benefit the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was founded by the Manchester City Council, in conjunction with the British Red Cross, to aid victims of the attack and their families.

Fans who attended the May 22 show, where a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured more than 100 others, were offered free tickets to attend the concert. With demand so high, Ticketmaster extended the time for last week's concertgoers to register for tickets.

Update #OneLoveManchester: Registration for fans at the show last week has now been reopened. More info here >> https://t.co/BMaH9M7a2G — Ticketmaster UK (@TicketmasterUK) June 1, 2017

The concert ticket seller is also policing for scalpers trying to resell tickets.

#OneLoveManchester We're working hard to get tickets direct to fans. We are cancelling tickets of those who are reselling wherever possible — Ticketmaster UK (@TicketmasterUK) June 1, 2017

Grande, 23, and her manager, Scooter Braun, pulled together the star-studded show in just days after the attack. Organizers announced earlier today that girl band Little Mix and pop superstar Robbie Williams will also be joining the lineup.

BBC TV, Radio and the Capital Radio Networks in the U.K. will preempt their regular programming to carry the concert.

Police say Salman Abedi, 22, was behind the suicide bombing and, on March 29, added that 16 others have been arrested in connection with the attack. Two of those people have been released without charges.

Grande suspended her tour but will resume it next month, after the benefit concert.