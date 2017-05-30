Ariana Grande's previously announced concert to benefit the victims of the Manchester Arena attack and their families will take place on June 4 in Stretford, England, about four miles from the site of last week's suicide bombing.

Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, Niall Horan, and other musicians will join Grande for the event, which will also be broadcast on BBC Television.

All proceeds will benefit the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was founded by the Manchester City Council in conjunction with the British Red Cross, to aid the families and victims of the attack.

“My heart, prayers and condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones. There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way," Grande wrote in a statement posted to social media last week. “Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.”

Twenty-two people were killed at Grande's concert in Manchester last Monday, and more than 100 others were injured. Police believe 22-year-old Salman Abedi was behind the suicide bombing, and on March 29, added that 16 others have been arrested in connection with the attack. Two of those people have been released without charges.

Grande has suspended her tour in light of the incident, and will resume next month, following the benefit concert.