Celebrities are reacting in horror at the news that 19 people are dead and some 50 others are injured after a reported explosion took place at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England on Monday.

Demi Lovato, Katy Perry and others expressed their concern for the fans who were in attendance and their heartbreak over the incident.

"Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators," Lovato wrote. "My prayers are with you Manchester."

Added Perry: "Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show."

Authorities are still investigating the incident, though the Greater Manchester Police tweeted that "this is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise."

A rep for Grande told ABC News that the singer is unharmed.

My heart is with you Manchester. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) May 23, 2017

Thoughts and prayers to Manchester. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) May 23, 2017

Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande ???? — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 22, 2017

??stay strong Manchester?? — josh groban (@joshgroban) May 22, 2017

What is happening in Manchester is absolutely terrifying. Praying everyone effected has found safety and hope Ariana is okay :( Jesus — h (@halsey) May 22, 2017

Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2017

Sending love to those affected in Manchester. — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 22, 2017

No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017

I am truly so sorry about what has happened in Manchester tonight. Unthinkable events. All my love to the families affected. — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) May 23, 2017

We're on tour a half mile away from explosion but SAFE! Insane world. Grab all the peace and love you can. Praying now. #Manchester — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking — P!nk (@Pink) May 23, 2017

Heart breaks for everyone at the @ArianaGrande show- terrorism and hatred disrupting a magical escapist experience. Sending all love. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) May 23, 2017

Stunned by the news coming in from the UK… my thoughts are with the fans and families at Ariana’s Manchester show. Awful — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 22, 2017

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017