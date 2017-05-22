Ariana Grande concert: Stars react to reports of explosion at Manchester Arena

May 22, 2017, 9:16 PM ET
PHOTO: Katy Perry attends an event at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, Calif.Rich Fury/Getty Images
Celebrities are reacting in horror at the news that 19 people are dead and some 50 others are injured after a reported explosion took place at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England on Monday.

Demi Lovato, Katy Perry and others expressed their concern for the fans who were in attendance and their heartbreak over the incident.

"Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators," Lovato wrote. "My prayers are with you Manchester."

Added Perry: "Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show."

Authorities are still investigating the incident, though the Greater Manchester Police tweeted that "this is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise."

A rep for Grande told ABC News that the singer is unharmed.