Ariana Grande's mother, Joan, posted a lengthy message on Memorial Day after what she said was a week of "reflective thought" following the Manchester attack that killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

The mayhem, suspected to be the work of a suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, occurred at the end of one of Grande's concerts on Monday, May 22. Joan Grande shared similar sentiments to her daughter's late last week, writing, "This past week I have spent in reflective thought, prayer & deep sorrow."

"I join my daughter in extending my help & services to all those affected by the diabolical act of terror which occurred in Manchester," she continued. "My heart goes out to all the victims: those who lost their lives, those injured, those recovering & all survivors of that night, along with the families & friends whose grief knows no bounds. I stand with you all in the face of evil."

She also thanked all those who helped people needing assistance that night.

Joan Grande was herself among those who stepped up that night, ushering a handful of fans backstage to safety, ABC News confirmed days after the attack.

Her daughter, Ariana, 23, took to social media Friday to announce an upcoming benefit concert in honor of the victims. The day and time of the upcoming benefit concert in Manchester has not yet been confirmed.

"From the day we started putting the Dangerous Woman tour together, I said that this show, more than anything else, was intended to be a safe space for my fans. A place for them to escape, to celebrate, to heal, to feel safe, and to be themselves. This will not change that," she wrote.

Grande also posted a link to JustGiving.com, which so far has donations from over 54,000 supporters in honor of the victims in an excess of 1.8 million Euro.