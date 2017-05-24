A somber-looking Ariana Grande was photographed arriving in Florida Tuesday, one day after a suicide bombing brought the singer’s concert at Manchester Arena to a deadly end.

Grande, 23, who grew up in South Florida, was photographed clutching what appeared to be a blanket and was greeted at the airport by her boyfriend, Mac Miller.

The singer has not yet spoken publicly about the Monday night blast that killed at least 22 people and left dozens injured. The blast, which occurred in the venue's foyer, came at the end of Grande’s concert, just after pink balloons had fallen from the ceiling of the arena in Manchester, England.

Grande and her crew escaped the blast with no physical injuries. Her mother, Joan Grande, was credited with helping usher a number of fans backstage after the attack.

Grande's only public comment on the attack has been a tweet she posted in the immediate aftermath.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Grande performed at Manchester Arena as part of her "Dangerous Woman" tour, which she kicked off in February. She started the European leg of the tour earlier this month, with stops in Sweden, Amsterdam, Dublin and Birmingham before heading to Manchester.

The 02 Arena, the London venue where Grande was scheduled to perform next, tweeted today it does not have any update on the status of Grande's scheduled Thursday and Friday shows.

Grande's audience at Manchester Arena was mostly young people, many of them teens and pre-teens wearing the singer's signature bunny ears. The youngest known victim killed in Monday's attack was 8-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos.

She was separated from her mother and sister, who were among the wounded, according to police.

ABC News' Morgan Winsor, Luchina Fisher, Michael Rothman and Molly Hunter contributed to this report.