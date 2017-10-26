Ashley Judd opens up to Diane Sawyer about Harvey Weinstein allegations

Oct 26, 2017, 8:33 AM ET
PHOTO: ABCs Diane Sawyer interviews actress Ashley Judd in an exclusive interview for ABC News. PlayABC News
WATCH Ashley Judd describes alleged Harvey Weinstein encounter

Actress and activist Ashley Judd sat down with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer for her first television interview since going public with her allegations about movie executive Harvey Weinstein.

Interested in Harvey Weinstein?

Add Harvey Weinstein as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Harvey Weinstein news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Harvey Weinstein
Add Interest

"Good Morning America," Part 1: Ashley Judd describes alleged Harvey Weinstein encounter. In an exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer, Judd said she was a young actress when Weinstein allegedly cornered her in a hotel room under the guise of a business meeting. Weinstein denies all allegations:

PHOTO: ABCs Diane Sawyer interviews actress Ashley Judd in an exclusive interview for ABC News. Play
Ashley Judd describes alleged Harvey Weinstein encounter

"Good Morning America," Part 2: Ashley Judd: 'I had found my voice and I was coming right at him.' In an exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer, Judd said she confronted Harvey Weinstein in 1999 after he allegedly sexually harassed her. Weinstein denies all allegations:

VIDEO: Ashley Judd: I had found my voice and I was coming right at himPlay
Ashley Judd: 'I had found my voice and I was coming right at him'

How Hollywood’s casting couch culture may have contributed to Weinstein's alleged behavior

Dozens of women share their stories about Harvey Weinstein

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Comments