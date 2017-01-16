'The Bachelor': Does Corinne Miss the Rose Ceremony?

Where’s Corinne?

That’s the big question at tonight’s rose ceremony on “The Bachelor.”

As the remaining contestants line up on bleachers to see if they’ll receive a rose from Nick Viall, Corinne is nowhere to be found.

In an exclusive preview of tonight’s episode, which airs on ABC, viewers see Corinne sound asleep in her bed as a single long-stemmed rose sits beside her.

Still, the ladies wonder where she is.

Vanessa, the 29-year-old special education teacher from Montreal, says to the camera: “I’m nervous because we’re all emotionally exhausted and now Corrine is missing at the rose ceremony.”

Even when Viall shows up to the rose ceremony, he asks the ladies, “Wh—Where’s Corrine?”

Several ladies tell the “bachelor” that Corinne is “not here. She’s upstairs … resting.”

Although Viall confirms, in the preview, that he’s already given Corinne a rose, he’s confused as to why she failed to show up at the rose ceremony.

“I know she has a rose, but last time I checked, you still have to show up for the rose ceremony,” he says to the camera.

Find out if this means Corinne is on the chopping block tonight when ABC’s “The Bachelor” returns at 8 p.m. ET/PT.