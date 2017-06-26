Embattled reality TV star DeMario Jackson is speaking out in an emotional interview with E! News about the alleged incident on set of "Bachelor in Paradise" that led to the show’s suspension of production earlier this month, pending an investigation.

According to reports, Jackson had a sexual encounter with former "Bachelor" star Corinne Olympios, and there were questions as to whether she was too intoxicated to consent.

Jackson confirmed the encounter to E!, but said that despite it being "probably one of the wildest nights of my entire life," Olympios did not seem drunk at the time.

He added that he first flirted with Olympios at the on-set bar, where they joked about being framed as reality TV villains, and then they made their way to the pool where things got "hot and heavy."

"Things got wild because it was more her being the aggressor, which was sexy," he said. "When you have a very attractive girl telling you what she wants, it's like a very, like, 'Wow, OK! This is hot. This is very... I like it.'"

Jackson said the next morning, the two hugged and had breakfast together, and though he offered a shot to her, she told him producers had cut her off from drinking for the day. Shortly thereafter, he said, a producer told him he needed to bow out of the show.

"He goes, 'I can't tell you what I know, but it's going to be bad if you don't leave tonight,'" he said.

Olympios on Monday night said that she will not immediately be issuing statements or making corrections. Warner Brothers, the production company behind "Bachelor in Paradise," also said that it also has no comment.

On June 11, a rep for Warner Bros confirmed to ABC News that production on the show had been suspended amid allegations of misconduct. Three days later, Olympios called herself a "victim" in a statement to ABC News, and noted that she is in therapy to "begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma." She also noted that she'd hired an attorney to "obtain justice."

The same day, Jackson said he'd also retained a lawyer, Walter Mosley, who told People magazine that the allegations had been "emotionally traumatic" for his client.

“The tapes [of the incident] will show that everyone, all of the participants of 'The Bachelor,' everyone was consenting to what was going on,” he continued. “And certainly his interaction with Corinne was a consensual interaction.”

In part one of E!'s three-part series on Monday, Jackson got emotional when asked how the allegations affected him and his family.

"It was stressful. For me, mostly for my mother. It's hard to see your mom cry every single day. It was very difficult," he said in part one. "My dad, he kept me extremely strong and kept me grounded and humble but having your mom cry every day for something that you know you didn't do [is hard]."

Last week, the Warner Bros. publicist confirmed that the investigation had concluded without any proof of wrongdoing and that production would resume.

"The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed," the read the statement from Warner Bros. "Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident."

An attorney for Olympios said that her team had launched their own investigation into the allegations. Olympios did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News on Monday.

"Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard," her lawyer, Martin Singer, said last week.

Jackson did not respond to ABC News' request for comment, and neither has a representative for Warner Bros.

Season four of "Bachelor in Paradise" is set to air later this summer on ABC.