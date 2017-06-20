'Bachelor in Paradise' to resume production as investigation ends

Production on "Bachelor in Paradise" will resume now that Warner Bros. has completed its investigation into allegations of misconduct on set, the production company confirmed Tuesday.

According to a statement from Warner Bros., footage of the alleged incident "does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member" and it did not indicate that "the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy."

Still, there will be changes made to the show's policies and procedures "to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participates."

“As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of 'Bachelor in Paradise' in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously," the statement reads. "The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident."

“We appreciate the swift and complete investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations of misconduct on the set of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,'" a spokesperson from ABC added. "Given their results, the series will resume production, and will air this summer on ABC.”

Neither Warner Bros. nor ABC would confirm when production would begin again.

Last week, Corinne Olympios, a former "Bachelor" contestant, confirmed that she was part of the incident that was under investigation. It was reported by various outlets, including People magazine, that she and former "Bachelorette" cast member DeMario Jackson were involved in a sexual encounter while they were heavily intoxicated, and that Olympios may or may not have been able to consent.

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production," Olympios said in a statement last week. "As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality."

Jackson, meanwhile, stated that he, like Olympios, had retained an attorney.

"It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations," he told ABC News in a statement last week. "I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws."

Neither Olympios nor Jackson have commented on Warner Bros.' statement.