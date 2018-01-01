"Bachelor" fans know that every season, women fret over spending enough time with the franchise's star to make a lasting impact.

In the premiere of Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of "The Bachelor," which premieres tonight on ABC, one woman in particular, Chelsea, expresses concern that other contestants were getting more face time with the race car driver.

Even though she spoke to him before any of the other 28 women on the show, she was determined to "steal" even more time with him to remain competitive.

"Going first, I don't know if it was the best move," she admitted. "It's apparent that girls have had a lot more time with him. I'm in a sea of beautiful women and they could possibly get mad at me but I don't care. It's far more important to me to go maybe step on someone's toes than to lose the opportunity and walk away and say, 'What if?'"

Luyendyk Jr., 36, was announced as the Bachelor about four months ago, and told "Good Morning America" at the time that he agreed to the show because the timing felt right. Last month, he told ABC News that he found love on the show, but with two women.

"I told more than one person that I was in love and it made it hard for me. I think that I didn't really expect that," he said. "I didn't know that I had that capacity to love more than one person at a time and I think that's something that some of the bachelors go through and it's difficult. But I'm glad that I left myself open and got to experience that, for sure."

