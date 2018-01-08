'Bachelor' sneak peek: Arie Luyendyk Jr. isn't hiding his chemistry with 1 contestant

Things are already heating up on "The Bachelor” and Arie Luyendyk Jr. isn’t hiding his chemistry with one of the contestants.

In a "GMA" exclusive clip from the second episode, Luyendyk, 36, says Bekah M. sneak off together for a private make-out session.

Bekah M., a nanny from Los Angeles, has made a splash in fan circles as the only female contestant to not have her age listed. In the season premiere, she drove up in a vintage Mustang and told Luyendyk, "I may be young but I can still appreciate something classic.”

Luyendyk Jr. says Bekah M. could be “the whole package.”

Luyendyk Jr., is known from season 8 of "The Bachelorette," where he was dumped by Emily Maynard. Now, he’s a real estate broker looking to settle down. He commented on the best and hardest parts of being the new Bachelor in a January interview on “Good Morning America.”

"For me, the greatest thing would obviously to be happily married and starting a family. That’s the goal, obviously," he said on “GMA.” "The toughest thing would probably be just watching it back and having to watch that with someone."

"The Bachelor" airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.