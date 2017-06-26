'The Bachelorette' recap: To Norway with love

The tension between Lee and Kenny continued to rise to a boiling point on Monday's "The Bachelorette."

But before we get to that, let's talk about all of the other men trying to actually win Rachel Linsday's heart -- instead of spending their time fighting each other.

And while Bryan continued to make a good impression on the attorney, winning the first impression rose, Lindsay still had questions about Jack, so she invited him out on a one-on-one date.

Jack and Rachel laying down the law on the dance floor! Well, Rachel anyway. ??#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/r9RJbRP0QM — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 27, 2017

The two Dallas natives not only enjoyed a horse drawn carriage ride, but they also went dancing.

The bachelorette tried to create some sparks between them, but it was clear that the entire date was forced. Lindsay even cut their attempt at a kiss short, telling Jack, "You're going to get sick. I'm contagious."

"There's something missing with Jack," Lindsay said to the camera. "I don't feel closer to him."

It wasn't long before Lindsay said goodbye to that suitor.

Tonight's rose ceremony left behind Eric, Peter, Adam, Will, Matt, Alex, Josiah, Anthony, Kenny, and Lee -- who's name should be changed to "Lying Lee."

A GIF can paint a thousand words. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/2bnOfy74tq — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 27, 2017

So let's just get right to it: The guys trek to Oslo, Norway, to continue their quest for love. While the rest of the guys go on a group date to play handball -- with Will nabbing the first impression rose -- Kenny and Lee go on a two-on-one date.

Lee continued to try and sabotage Kenny, telling Rachel that Kenny called him a "b----" and attempted to pull him out of a van. Cameras caught no such incident, and even Lindsay appeared to not believe Lee's lies -- so, she of course goes back to tell Kenny, who looked shocked.

When Kenny goes to confront Lee -- yet, again -- a card reading, "To Be Continued," appeared onscreen.

Luckily, we won't have to wait long to find out what happens.

"The Bachelorette" returns Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.