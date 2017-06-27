'The Bachelorette' recap: Lee finally goes home

After weeks of hoping and wishing, "Bachelorette" viewers finally got to watch Lee get kicked off the series.

At the end of Rachel Lindsay's two-on-one date with Lee and Kenny, the lawyer finally sent Lee home because she could tell he was lying about altercations he had with Kenny.

And Lee wasn't the only one going home on this special edition of "The Bachelorette." Josiah and Anthony also left the house, with Josiah seeming to take it particularly hard.

"Woman, you have some poor judgment," he said while leaving the house.

In case you're wondering who's now left in the house, Kenny was later joined by Dean, Eric, Peter, Alex, Adam, and Matt.

As Lindsay finds herself falling harder for these guys, she noted: "Every goodbye is going to be harder from here on out."

Eric was the lucky guy this week, getting a one-on-one date with Lindsay. The two not only took a tour of Copenhagen, but they also enjoyed an outdoor hot tub and a local amusement park.

Seven other guys -- except for Will -- then headed to a group date with the bachelorette to play traditional Viking games. Things got a little bloody, but thankfully this time it was all in good fun.

But after all of the fun and games, Linsday had to say some tough goodbyes.

Kenny and Lindsay decided together that it was best he go home to be with his daughter. She also sent Will home after his one-on-date, where he admitted he's used to dating white girls, which took Lindsay aback. And during the rose ceremony, Alex was also sent home.

It seems that Lindsay will have an even tougher week during the next episode of "The Bachelorette," which returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.