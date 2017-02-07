Nick Viall was surprised by three mystery guests just one day after the shocking triple elimination on last night's episode of "The Bachelor."

Former bachelors Andrew Firestone, Jason Mesnick and Ben Higgins offered Viall some advice on making it last with the lucky lady who wins his heart on "Good Morning America."

Mesnick, of season 13, suggested stepping out of the spotlight. Mesnick moved to Seattle at the end of his appearance on "The Bachelor."

"The most famous person in Seattle is our weatherman so nobody's following people around," Mesnick said.

Firestone, who appeared on season 3, told Viall to pick someone with whom he can share a bathroom.

"That's the most important thing," he said. "The rest of your life you'll be sharing a bathroom with somebody. Make sure you find that person."

Firestone admitted it's tough to relive the show after it airs.

"I mean, as embarrassing [as] it is to see yourself on TV, if I do a voicemail and it sounds awkward, that's bad enough," he said. "Imagine watching yourself kiss on TV and have your mom watch it."

Ben Higgins chimed in: "I think definitely watching it back and with me I had Lauren [Bushnell] by my side and so then she's having to watch it back and then I'm getting phone calls like, 'You did this?' I'm like, 'No, I never did that!'"

Higgins told Viall that it's important to be upfront with the woman he chooses.

"[J]ust be really honest--as soon as possible because at some level they're going to be watching it back," Higgins said. "So that's how you make things work afterwards."

Catch "The Bachelor" Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.