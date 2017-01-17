Beach Boys' Mike Love Says He's Open to Working With Brian Wilson Again

In his 2016 memoir "Good Vibrations: My Life as a Beach Boy," Mike Love maintains that tensions between him and his cousin Brian Wilson's wife, Melinda, were a factor in his decision not to extend The Beach Boys' popular 50th anniversary reunion tour in 2012.

While Love hasn't worked with Wilson in at least four years, he tells ABC News he'd like to collaborate with Wilson again, under the right circumstances.

Noting that Wilson "has expressed the desire to rectify things" with him, Love says, "If it were possible to make it just Brian and I, and have it under control and done better than what happened in 2012, then yeah, I'd be open to something."

He adds, "So far there hasn't been that dialogue yet. We've acknowledged the love of each other and the positivity towards each other in our separate interviews and our separate books … so I think that's great."

The 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, who co-wrote many classic Beach Boys songs with Wilson, says of their creative partnership, "He is so…basically musically brilliant and I'm the guy with the words and the concepts and stuff. You put that together, you know, amazing things have happened. So, how could you say you would never want to recreate something as great as some of the stuff we've done together. That would be silly."

Love, of course, continues to front the group, which also features longtime keyboardist Bruce Johnston, while Wilson records and tours as a solo act with founding Beach Boys singer/guitarist Al Jardine frequently joining him as a special guest.

The Beach Boys kick off their 2017 tour this Saturday with a show in Emporia, Virginia. Wilson begins the 2017 edition of his Pet Sounds 50th anniversary trek March 27 in Orlando, Florida.