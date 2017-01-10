Ben Affleck Gets Revenge on Casey for Globes Snub

Casey Affleck took home the Best Actor Golden Globe on Sunday night for his work on "Manchester By the Sea," but during his acceptance speech, he may have forgotten to thank someone very close to him.

Big brother Ben, 44, was on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last night and addressed the perceived snub, noting that Casey had given shout-outs to Amazon, Matt Damon and others.

"He thanked a s--- load of people," Ben Affleck said. "I was a little taken aback."

Kimmel egged Affleck on by calling him Casey's role model and "the man who blazed the way for him in show business."

"It's not the kind of thing I would do. If it's me, I thank people," Affleck said, joking.

Then Kimmel played a clip from his Oscar-winning night alongside Damon in the mid-90s for "Good Will Hunting," where he did in fact thank his little brother and call him "brilliant."

"We didn't hear anything like that last night," Affleck said of his brother.

The conversation turned to the Oscars and that's when Affleck really let loose on his 41-year-old brother.

"This would be the very first time someone would win an Oscar, who didn't brush his teeth from ages 10 to 14," he said. "It would be the very first time someone wins an Oscar, who pulls his pants all the way down at the urinal."

He went on to reveal that Casey is scared of butterflies, adding, "This would be the very fist person to win an Academy Award who once asked his brother if 'Back to the Future' is a true story."

Also in the interview, Affleck said he explained to his son Samuel that "there's a lot of dignity" in presenting an award, too.

"They don't just let anyone do that," he said of his own duties at the award show.