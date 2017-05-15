Ben Falcone talks wife Melissa McCarthy's role as 'Spicey' and the inspiration for new book

Actor and comedian Ben Falcone talked about wife Melissa McCarthy's impersonation of Sean Spicer and the inspiration for his new book on fatherhood on "Good Morning America" today.

Falcone said his wife enjoys playing the White House press secretary on "Saturday Night Live," a wildly popular performance she returned to this weekend in a skit that she sealed with a kiss to Alex Baldwin as President Trump.

"I guess Spicey gets around," Falcone said jokingly, noting that he has also kissed his wife dressed as Spicer.

He said when McCarthy first got the call from "SNL" writer Ken Sublette, she was unsure how should would pull off the role. "But she said she got there and it was shockingly easy to transform into that character."

I'm in love with Spicey. Happy Easter! A post shared by Ben Falcone (@benjyfalcone) on Apr 15, 2017 at 9:20pm PDT

Someone who has played a large role in shaping Falcone's own comedy career was his father, Steve, who also was the inspiration for Falcone's new book, "Being A Dad is Weird."

Falcone said his book just "sort of came out" as he was writing stories about his father.

"I used to in a good-natured way kind of roast my dad at parties and tell stories about the crazy stuff he would do and that we would do together, and then I was like, 'Oh, maybe I'm telling these stories too much,'" Falcone said. "So I decided to start writing them down and I did, and the book just sort of came out. I never intended for it to get published. It's sort of shocking."

Falcone grew up in a house full of boys, but now, with his and McCarthy's two daughters, he is in a home full of females. "I'm outgunned at the house for sure," he said.

"Melissa and I try to keep our lives really normal," Falcone said.

And one life lesson from his father that Falcone said he tries to pass on to his children is: "Don't sweat the small stuff. Be happy. It's a choice. I try to make sure the girls know if you try to be happy and you're kind every day, you've won."