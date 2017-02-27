Best actor Casey Affleck pays tribute to Denzel Washington in acceptance speech

Feb 27, 2017, 12:01 AM ET
As Casey Affleck accepted the Oscar for best actor, he paid tribute to fellow nominee Denzel Washington.

"One of the first people who taught me how to act was Denzel Washington, and I just met him tonight for the first time. Thank you," he said.

This was the first Oscar win for Affleck.

The "Manchester by the Sea" star also thanked Kenneth Lonergan, who wrote and directed "Manchester by the Sea," as well as Matt Damon, his brother, Ben Affleck, and his parents.

"I'm just really proud to be apart of this community and I look out at all of you and I have this whole year and I'm just dumbfounded that I'm included. And it means a lot to me," he said.