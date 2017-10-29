8 best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2017

Halloween hasn't arrived just yet, but our favorite celebrities are already getting in on the scary fun!
Heidi Klum, who is notorious for going all out for the spooky holiday annually at her party, still hasn't revealed who she's going as this year. But she did tease her look on Instagram.
"Halloween is getting closer and closer ......," she wrote in a caption.
The former supermodel and "Project Runway" host told ABC News earlier this year, ahead of Monday's 18th annual Halloween Party at New York City's Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge, that she used silicon to pull off her costume.
"It takes a lot of time," Klum, 44, added about pulling together her costume. "I think people don't realize what it takes to build these prosthetics. We have a really fun team of guys that are helping me every year to basically make my crazy ideas into reality."
In previous years, she's gone as an elderly woman, Jessica Rabbit, a Hindu goddess and a butterfly.
But Klum isn't the only celebrity who loves this holiday. From Kim Kardashian West to Demi Lovato, here's who we spotted getting into the holiday spirit.
Demi Lovato dressed as Selena for Halloween this year pic.twitter.com/P47qZB2FDy— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) October 29, 2017