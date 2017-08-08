Bethenny Frankel's ex rejects plea deal in stalking case

Jason Hoppy, ex-husband of entrepreneur and "Real Housewives of New York" star Bethenny Frankel, rejected an offer from prosecutors to resolve aggravated harassment and stalking charges on Tuesday.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office had offered Hoppy a one-year adjournment in contemplation of dismissal but he declined.

Hoppy has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges.

A trial is set for Sept. 27.

Hoppy, who married Frankel in 2010 and split from her in 2012, was accused of badgering his ex-wife with dozens of text and email messages, and shouting at her outside their daughter’s school.

According to court records obtained by ABC News, the torrent of messages, more than 160 in all, began last summer when Frankel received a text that said, "Despite your games, I'll never let you do to me what your mother did to your father. I'll never go away." The messages continued through Jan. 17, according to the criminal complaint, despite a cease-and-desist letter sent to Hoppy by Frankel’s attorney Nov. 22.

On Jan. 17, Frankel claims in the criminal complaint Hoppy approached her and her boyfriend and allegedly said, "OK I see. This is how you want to do this. OK. You can play your game. It doesn't matter. You can get 10 lawyers. There's nothing you can do to stop me. You'll be sorry. You've been warned. I can't help it. She's pure evil. You've been warned. Don't say I didn't warn you."

Frankel, 46, filed for divorce from Hoppy, also 46, in 2013, and the next year, they reached a settlement over custody of their now 7-year-old daughter, Bryn. Their divorce was finalized last year.