Biggest mishaps of the 2017 Grammy Awards

Host James Corden opened the Grammys with a dig at the technical mishaps of recent award shows, but it could easily have been a preview of what was to come.

Sunday's live broadcast was filled with several memorable mishaps and mistakes, from Adele’s restarting her tribute to George Michael, to Metallica frontman James Hetfield's mic failure.

Despite such gaffs, however, the stars carried on, following the age-old adage that the show must go on.

Here were the night's biggest missteps:

Adele Restarts George Michael Tribute

The British diva had already opened the show with a flawless performance of her Grammy-winning song "Hello," when she returned later in the show to perform George Michael's 1996 song "Fastlove," in tribute to the pop star who died Christmas Day. Not long into the tribute, however, she stopped and asked the show's producer if she could restart the song.

"I know it's live TV," she said, followed by an expletive that was bleeped out. "I can't do it again like last year. I'm sorry for swearing and I'm sorry for starting again. Can we please start it again? I'm sorry, I can't mess this up for him."

By the end of the performance, she had the audience on their feet and many of them in tears. She too wiped away tears at the end, later telling reporters backstage that she was "devastated" that the performance hadn't gone the way it did in rehearsals and that she had been planning a tribute to Michael since the day after he died.

Adele, 28, suffered audio glitches last year during her Grammy performance of "All I Ask." She later explained that during the changeover, a microphone had fallen onto the piano strings.

Metallica’s Microphone Not Working

One of the most-anticipated pairings of the night was Lady Gaga with the legendary heavy metal band Metallica, but there were audio issues from the start. Frontman James Hetfield’s microphone was not working. Although he was clearly singing the group's 2016 song "Moth Into Flame," audience members and viewers at home couldn't hear anything.

After several verses, Hetfield moved over to Gaga's mic, which was working, until his own mic could be repaired. The rest of the performance went off without a hitch and ended with crowd-surfing by Gaga. But Hetfield was obviously not pleased, as he kicked down his mic stand when it was over.

Laverne Cox Forgets to Mention Metallica

The mic mishap came after Laverne Cox introduced the performance and failed to mention Metallica.

"We all begin somewhere. Great bands usually begin in someone’s garage or basement or some empty warehouse," the "Orange Is the New Black" and "Doubt" star said. "And if they’re really good, part of them always stays there. Ladies and gentlemen, and all my gender-non binary peeps watching tonight, eight-time Grammy Award winners and six-time Grammy Award winner, Lady Gaga!"

Realizing her big gaff, Cox later tweeted.

I actually love metal. I used to own the black album and Master of Puppets. It was just an awful mistake. I am sorry https://t.co/F8cpZhqBjW — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) February 13, 2017

I am so sorry to #Metallica and all their fans. I am told I didn't say their names during the intro. Love you Metallica. You Rock. #Grammys — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) February 13, 2017

Adele's ‘Hello’ Co-Writer Cut Off

When Adele won Song of the Year for "Hello," she first apologized for swearing during her tribute to George Michael. "George Michael, I love him. It means a lot to me. I’m sorry if I really offended anyone anywhere," she said, before going on to thank members of her team, including the song's co-writer Greg Kurstin.

She then handed over the mic to Kurstin to speak, but producers promptly cut it off and instead began playing "Cranes in the Sky" by Solange Knowles, who was up next to introduce A Tribe Called Quest.

The move drew boos from the audience. Fortunately, Adele made up for the Grammy's gaff by handing Kurstin the mic first when they won Record of the Year.