The jury in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial will enter its second day of deliberations this morning, after both the defense and prosecution gave their closing arguments on Monday.

The jury, who will decide if the comedian sexually assaulted accuser Andrea Constand in 2004, had two follow-up questions for the judge.

Before leaving the Pennsylvania courthouse late Monday evening, the jury requested to see Cosby's 2005-2006 testimony from a civil suit with Constand, where "he calls the pills his friends? We need to see the whole context.”

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele repeated that quote in his closing arguments Monday, which was taken from a deposition Cosby gave more than a decade ago about drugs he allegedly gave to Constand. That civil suit was eventually settled out of court.

Jurors also asked to see evidence, though it is unclear what evidence they are referring to in the case.

Cosby, who was charged by Montgomery County in 2015, faces 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine and would also be required to register as a sex offender if convicted.

Monday's closing arguments from both sides concluded after six days of testimony. Cosby did not testify but his past deposition was read aloud in court. His accuser Constand, her mother, and another accuser, Kelly Johnson, took the stand.

Cosby, 79, has always denied giving Constand anything other than Benadryl on the night in question and has said that anything romantic that transpired between them was consensual.

"I wanted her to be comfortable and relaxed and be able to go to sleep after our necking session," Cosby said in the 2005-2006 deposition.

Steele closed the prosecution's case on Monday by describing Cosby as a calculating sexual predator, who not only drugged and assaulted Constand more than a decade ago, but also recast the attack as romantic.

Brian McMonagle, one of Cosby's lawyers, also delivered a dramatic closing argument, highlighting Constand's inconsistencies and those of Johnson, the other accuser who testified last week. The defense poked holes in Johnson’s testimony, citing discrepancies in her recounting of the alleged incident

Cosby has denied any wrongdoing in other accusations.