Andrea Constand, the former Temple University employee who has accused Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2004, testified for the second straight day at the Norristown, Pennsylvania, court.

After answering questions for more than an hour on Tuesday from the prosecution about the events of the alleged encounter, defense attorney Brian McMonagle continued his cross examination of the prosecution's key witness.

Constand acknowledged today that she had initially told police that the alleged sexual assault took place in March of 2014 and not two months earlier, as she testified Tuesday.

She initially said she went to Cosby’s house and was assaulted after a dinner out with other people. She clarified today that Cosby had called and invited her to his Pennsylvania house for dinner.

“Once you got hold of your phone records and realized you cannot have been passed out … the night you told police – you changed your story?” defense attorney Angela Agrusa asked.

Constand said she "never got hold of my phone records" before speaking to police.

As part of the prosecution's questioning yesterday, Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney Kristen Feden asked an emotional Constand if she was able to refuse Cosby's advances after allegedly taking three blue pills given to her by the comedian.

"I wasn’t able to,” she said. “In my head I was trying to get my hands to move or my legs to move, but I was frozen and those [mental] messages didn’t get there and I was very limp, so I wasn’t able to fight him anyway. I wanted it to stop.”

Cosby, 79, was charged in 2015 with felony aggravated indecent assault shortly before the statute of limitations on Constand's claim expired.

This is the first time that Cosby has been charged with a crime, though in recent years, he has been accused by more than 50 women of drugging and/or sexual misconduct. Cosby has repeatedly denied the claims. Only one other accuser, Kelly Johnson, was allowed to testify in this case. She took the stand Monday.

If convicted, Cosby faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.