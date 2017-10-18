Billy Joel and wife expecting their 2nd child

Oct 18, 2017, 12:51 PM ET
Billy Joel is going to be a father for the third time.

The musician and his wife Alexis Roderick are expecting their second child, Joel's rep confirmed to ABC News.

Their daughter, Della Rose, is 2; Joel also has a 31-year-old daughter, Alexa Ray, with his ex-wife, model Christie Brinkley.

Joel, 68, first discussed the pregnancy in an interview with The Belfast Telegraph, adding that Roderick, 36, is due next month.

"This one is pretty good,” he said, in reference to Della Rose. “She sleeps through the night. I hope the next one will!”

Joel and Roderick, who began dating in 2009, married in 2015.