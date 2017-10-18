Billy Joel is going to be a father for the third time.

The musician and his wife Alexis Roderick are expecting their second child, Joel's rep confirmed to ABC News.

Their daughter, Della Rose, is 2; Joel also has a 31-year-old daughter, Alexa Ray, with his ex-wife, model Christie Brinkley.

Joel, 68, first discussed the pregnancy in an interview with The Belfast Telegraph, adding that Roderick, 36, is due next month.

Myrna Suarez/WireImage/Getty Images

"This one is pretty good,” he said, in reference to Della Rose. “She sleeps through the night. I hope the next one will!”

Joel and Roderick, who began dating in 2009, married in 2015.