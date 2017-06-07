'Black-ish' star Yara Shahidi is going to Harvard

Just two months ago, "Black-ish" star Yara Shahidi told Seventeen magazine that she got into every college she applied to.

Now she's made her choice and it's none other than Harvard.

On Tuesday, the 17-year-old posted an Instagram photo wearing a Harvard hoodie. She captioned the pic, "'The paradox of education is precisely this - that as one begins to become conscious one begins to examine the society in which he is being educated.' ~ James Baldwin #CrimsonPride."

Her fans and friends immediately congratulated her.

At Harvard, Shahidi won't be taking it easy. She plans to double major.

"As much as I want free time, I love to challenge myself. And so it really goes back to the point that I want to study as much as possible, and a double major is the solution," she told Seventeen in April. "I have not decided on a minor. I don't know if I am going to go more creative and do something in the arts or if I am going to do a social justice minor, so that is still up for debate."

She also added that this could be the right time for a spin-off for her character Zoey.

"The fact that Zoey is college-aged [makes it] important to address that. Because on a college campus — given the sociopolitical landscape of our society at the moment — we're not only dealing with race policy that we got from 'Black-ish' [but also] the intersectionality of race, gender, sexuality and political views and ideals," she said.