All hail the princess of rap!

The physical edition of JAY-Z's album, "4:44," is out today, and fans have exploded over one bonus track. It's called "Blue's Freestyle/We Family" and features a 45-second rap from the rapper's 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

The budding music titan starts her flow with: "Everything, everything is my only single thing/Everything I hear is my answer ... I never hear that/I be in the posse/Never seen a ceiling in my whole life."

The daughter of JAY-Z and Beyonce finishes by rapping, "Boom shakalaka/Boom shakalaka/Everything in shaka/ Everything in faka."

JAY-Z's physical "4:44" album also features two other bonus songs. One is "Adnis," named after the rapper's father, Adnis Reeves.

The other is "MaNyfaCedGod," featuring James Blake. It touches on marital issues with his wife, Beyonce, which he's been open about on what is the artist's 13th album.

In fact, JAY-Z ponders what would happen if the couple split. "Cost me 2 mil for some child support/would get the money back but not the child support," he raps.

ManyFacedGod is dedicated to Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/kBwlJUEm7E — ? (@TheDailyBey) July 7, 2017

This isn't the first time Blue Ivy has played a part in her parents' music. She was featured on her father's 2012 single, "Glory," released right after she was born. It was then that she became the youngest person to appear on the Billboard charts. She was also on Beyonce's 2013 self-titled album on a song called "Blue."