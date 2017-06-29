Here's what we know so far about JAY-Z's '4:44' album

JAY-Z is set to release his latest album, "4:44," and fans are dying to know exactly what the rapper's been thinking.

This is his 14th album and his first since 2013's "Magna Carta Holy Grail."

A lot has happened to the 47-year-old mogul since then. He's changed his name. He went from Jay Z, sans hyphen, to a stylized choice of all caps with a hyphen. He has also had twins with his wife, Beyonce.

Here's what we know so far about the secretive new album.

Since he is not giving promotional interviews to explain the album's title, fans will just have to guess what it means.

It's no secret that JAY-Z and Bey love the number 4. He was born on Dec. 4, and she was born Sept. 4. Their wedding anniversary is on April 4. When they got married in 2008, they got the number tattooed on their fingers.

Other fans think that the new album's title could be a nod to JAY-Z's friend Barack Obama, who was the 44th president of the U.S.

The album was completely produced by No I.D. The two have collaborated before, on hit songs such as "Run This Town" and "Holy Grail."

"Moonlight" star Mahershala Ali and Danny Glover were featured in a black-and-white first album teaser, which previewed an unnamed song on the album. While Glover holds a boxing bag, Ali throws punches like a pro.

JAY-Z's song starts, "Letter to my dad that I never wrote / Speeches I prepared that I never spoke / Words on the paper that I never read / Proses never penned, they stayed in my head."

The teaser was aptly titled "Adnis," which was the name of the rapper's father, Adnis Reeves.

In a 30-second teaser called "MaNyfaCedGod," released Wednesday, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o breaks down in tears.

And in a final teaser, titled "Kill JAY-Z," also released Wednesday, a young boy runs down a city street as sirens fade in and out of the track. The camera pulls back to reveal he's wearing a "Stay black" T-shirt.

The album is set to be released Friday. It will be available on Tidal, the music streaming service Jay-Z owns. Sprint customers can also get their hands on the album.