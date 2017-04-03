"Beauty and the Beast" has finally fallen out of the top spot at the box office.

DreamWorks Animation's "The Boss Baby" pulled off an upset at the box office this weekend, narrowly beating Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" for the top spot, and ending the latter movie's two-week run at the No. 1 spot, according to Box Office Mojo.

"The Boss Baby," featuring the voices of Alec Baldwin, Lisa Kudrow and Steve Buscemi, raked in an estimated $49 million, the 10th-largest opening for a DreamWorks animated film.

"Beauty and the Beast" took second place, earning $47.5 million. The movie has earned a total of $875 million worldwide. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

"Ghost in the Shell," starring Scarlett Johansson, finished below expectations, coming in at third place with an estimated $19 million. "Power Rangers" bowed in fourth place, with an estimated $14.5 million.

Rounding out the top five was "Kong: Skull Island," earning an estimated $8.8 million, bringing its domestic total to $147.8 million. The film's overseas total currently stands at $329.5 million, for a worldwide haul nearing $500 million.

Another of this week's new releases -- "The Zookeeper's Wife," starring Jessica Chastain and Johan Heldenberg -- made a strong debut, earning an estimated $3.3 million from just 541 theaters.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1 – "The Boss Baby," $49 million

2 – "Beauty and the Beast," $47.5 million

3 – "Ghost in the Shell," $19 million

4 – "Power Rangers," $14.5 million

5 – "Kong: Skull Island," $8.8 million

6 – "Logan," $6.2 million

7 – "Get Out," $5.8 million

8 – "Life," $5.6 million

9 – "CHIPS," $4 million

10 – "The Zookeeper’s Wife," $3.3 million

