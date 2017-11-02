Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood feel 'blessed' to host CMA Awards for 10th year

Country superstars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are making history hosting their 10th consecutive CMA Awards.

“We work out. We train. We work really hard on this,” Paisley, who has 14 CMAs to his name, joked on “Good Morning America” today of how they keep the show fresh year after year.

This year marks the 51st annual CMA Awards, and Paisley said he predicts the highlight of the show will be his co-host, Underwood.

“I will say that if it is, it absolutely has nothing to do with me,” Underwood replied.

Underwood, the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, said each year’s show “depends on the climate of the universe.”

“I feel like this year’s a bit tougher to try and figure out things that everybody will just giggle at or find funny. We’re not up there to offend people,” she said. “We just want to have a good time and showcase what we do, and the artists.”

ABCNews.com

Paisley agreed, adding he thinks “it’s important to watch something other than the news” and “disasters.”

“We don’t go gossipy, we don’t attack anybody,” he said. “We’re not up there to offend. We’re up there to celebrate what our music is about, which really, country music is about life. It’s just really the format that is the reality in terms of the lyrics and storytelling. It’s hopefully an escape in these times that are really interesting.”

Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and Little Big Town are topping the list of nominees for the 51st Annual CMA Awards, with five for nods Lambert and four for Urban and Little Big Town.

The 51st annual CMA Awards airs live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.