'See You Again' breaks record for most-viewed YouTube video of all time

Sorry, "Gangnam Style" -- you've been kicked out of the top spot on YouTube. "See You Again" by Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa has just broken that song's record for the most-viewed video of all time on the site.

At 5:30 p.m. EST on Monday, "See You Again," from the movie "Furious 7," hit 2,894,026,649 views, surpassing PSY's "Gangnam Style"'s previous record of 2,894,022,885 views to set the new milestone.

"See You Again" has been averaging over 3 million views per day, and that's just in 2017 alone.

"Gangnam Style" has held the most-viewed record on YouTube for five years, since it first surpassed Justin Bieber's video for "Baby" back in 2012.

In a statement, Puth said, "I remember when I signed up for YouTube in 2007 and had hopes of uploading a video and it reaching 10,000 views. Now a decade later, it feels incredible to be a part of the most-viewed video on YouTube."

Wiz Khalifa added, "I'm super excited and grateful to everyone who supported the song and video on YouTube, and happy to inspire and impact so many lives.”