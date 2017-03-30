Jordana Brewster says bond with Paul Walker was best part of 'Fast & Furious'

Actress Jordana Brewster stopped by ABC News on Thursday to talk about her long run in the "Fast & the Furious" franchise and how rewarding it was for her to be a part of the critically acclaimed FX series, The People v. O. J. Simpson."

With "Fate of the Furious" out in just two weeks, she looked back at her amazing run and imagined what life is like for her character Mia and her husband in the film, Brian, who was played by the late Paul Walker.

With Walker's sudden death in 2013 after his fatal car accident, "Furious 7" ended with Brian and a pregnant Mia leaving the group with their son.

"[She's] with Brian, so I can't think of a better place for her to be," Brewster told ABC News. "In the seventh one, Mia was pregnant with a girl. So, I imagine they're on some island, on some idyllic island, just living the life."

She went on, "I think it was like Fiji they were talking about and it was always the island life they wanted."

In addition to being proud of the way her character ended her "Furious" run, Brewster looked back on the "family" she built on set, including her dear friend Walker.

"[We're still friends.] I love Vin, I love Michelle ... but my friendship with Paul was definitely the highlight because he was the best guy," she said. "So, the bond I had with him was definitely the best part."

Brewster has done some acclaimed TV work as well of late, including the award-winning "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story," where she played Denise Brown, the sister of the late Nicole Brown Simpson.

"I fought so hard to be Denise Brown," she said. "My manager and I, like, sent them pictures of Denise and me ... because we look so much alike it's bizarre and I felt this kinship with her."

She said she "loved" doing the research on Brown so that her performance was authentic.

"I just never factored in that I'd be performing in front of these huge movie stars, to get to ... be in front of John Travolta and Cuba Gooding Jr. and Sarah Paulson, that was really daunting," she added. But it was also gratifying in the end.

"I was shocked ... [Paulson, who played Marcia Clark] came up to me and gave me a hug and said I was really good," she gushed about the Emmy winner.

