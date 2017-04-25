Brie Larson on her Hollywood actress friends: They 'saved my life'

When dealing with the pressure and scrutiny that comes with fame, friends who have been through it themselves can help.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson talks about the friendships she's cultivated in Hollywood.

Larson said that while promoting her 2015 film, "Room" she "felt lonely and bad sometimes."

"I was embarrassed to keep talking about myself," she said.

But then friends began to reach out, including fellow actress Emma Stone.

"Emma wrote this beautiful email out of nowhere, and then one day Jen [Lawrence] sent me a text message after she saw 'Room,' and we started talking," Larson said.

Eventually she was immersed in a network of text messages with Stone, Lawrence and other actresses such as Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer, who were all supporting one another.

"That [group of friends] saved my life," Larson, 27, said. "I was able to talk with them about everything that was going on in my life, and it was with people who had been through it before and are also hilarious. That support and acceptance was everything. I was home-schooled, so I didn't have friends that had the same interests as me, and I found it to be absolutely incredible."

The bond between Larson and Stone was evident when Stone won the Academy Award for her role in "La La Land." Larson, who was a presenter at the ceremony, posted a touching Instagram message.

You know what's better than winning? Watching your friends win. @theacademy A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:33pm PST

"You know what's better than winning?" the caption reads. "Watching your friends win."

Larson won her own Oscar last year for her performance in "Room," and she said Stone was there for her during that time as well, giving her gifts and a good luck card before the ceremony.

"It's those little things," Larson said.