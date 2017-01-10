British Academy Film Awards Nominees: 'La La Land' Leads With 11 Nods

Fresh off its sweep at the Golden Globes, Damien Chazelle’s musical "La La Land" was nominated for 11 BAFTA awards -- often referred to as the "British Oscars."

Next to "La La Land," Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi drama "Arrival" and Tom Ford's thriller "Nocturnal Animals" -- which both happen to star actress nominee Amy Adams -- tied for nine awards from the British Academy of Film Television Arts.

Manchester by the Sea, which earned Casey Affleck a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama on Sunday, earned six nominations from the organization.

Mel Gibson's acclaimed war drama "Hacksaw Ridge," "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," "I, Daniel Blake," and the Nicole Kidman film "Lion" all tied for five noms, while the Golden Globe winner for Best Drama, "Moonlight," earning four nods.

The awards will be handed out in February.

Here's a list of the main nominations. The full list is available here.

Best Film

"Arrival" –- Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, David Linde, Aaron Ryder

"I, Daniel Blake" –- Rebecca O’Brien

"La La Land" –- Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt

"Manchester by the Sea" –- Lauren Beck, Matt Damon, Chris Moore, Kimberly Steward, Kevin J. Walsh

"Moonlight" –- Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adele Romanski

Best Director

"Arrival" –- Denis Villeneuve

"I, Daniel Blake" –- Ken Loach

"La La Land" –- Damien Chazelle

"Manchester by the Sea" –- Kenneth Lonergan

"Nocturnal Animals" –- Tom Ford

Original Screenplay

"Hell or High Water" –- Taylor Sheridan

"I, Daniel Blake" –- Paul Laverty

"La La Land" –- Damien Chazelle

"Manchester by the Sea" –- Kenneth Lonergan

"Moonlight" –- Barry Jenkins

Leading Actor

Andrew Garfield –- "Hacksaw Ridge"

Casey Affleck –- "Manchester by the Sea"

Jake Gyllenhaal –- "Nocturnal Animals"

Ryan Gosling –- "La La Land"

Viggo Mortensen –- "Captain Fantastic"

Leading Actress

Amy Adams –- "Arrival"

Emily Blunt –- "The Girl on the Train"

Emma Stone –- "La La Land"

Meryl Streep –- "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Natalie Portman –- "Jackie"

Supporting Actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson –- "Nocturnal Animals"

Dev Patel –- "Lion"

Hugh Grant –- "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Jeff Bridges –- "Hell or High Water"

Mahershala Ali –- "Moonlight"

Supporting Actress

Hayley Squires –- "I, Daniel Blake"

Michelle Williams –- "Manchester by the Sea"

Naomie Harris –- "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman –- "Lion"

Viola Davis –- "Fences"

Animated Film

"Finding Dory" –- Andrew Stanton

"Kubo and the Two Strings" –- Travis Knight

"Moana" –- Ron Clements, John Musker

"Zootopia" –- Byron Howard, Rich Moore



Original Music

"Arrival" –- Jóhann Jóhannsson

"Jackie" –- Mica Levi

"La La Land" –- Justin Hurwitz

"Lion" –- Dustin O’halloran, Hauschka

"Nocturnal Animals" –- Abel Korzeniowski

Cinematography

"Arrival" –- Bradford Young

"Hell or High Water" –- Giles Nuttgens

"La La Land" –- Linus Sandgren

"Lion" –- Greig Fraser

"Nocturnal Animals" –- Seamus Mcgarvey

Documentary

"13th" –- Ava Duvernay

"The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years" -– Ron Howard

"The Eagle Huntress" –- Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss

"Notes on Blindness" –- Peter Middleton, James Spinney

"Weiner" –- Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg

Editing

"Arrival" –- Joe Walker

"Hacksaw Ridge" –- John Gilbert

"La La Land" –- Tom Cross

"Manchester by the Sea" –- Jennifer Lame

"Nocturnal Animals" –- Joan Sobel

Outstanding British Film