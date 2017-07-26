Comedy Central’s hit sitcom, "Broad City," returns in September for its fourth season.

The show will include mentions of President Trump, however, his name will be bleeped out.

On Tuesday, show co-creator and co-star Ilana Glazer told the annual Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour that she and her co-star Abbi Jacobson wanted to find a creative way of mentioning his name.

Glazer said, “It, like, sounds so gross, like every day saying it so many times, and we just didn't want to share air time. He's got enough, and also don't even want to hear the word.”

Amy Poehler is an executive producer on "Broad City," which is based on the real-life friendship between Glazer and Jacobson. The comedic series premiered on Comedy Central in 2014 to critical acclaim, though ratings have suffered recently.

While it’s not clear how much Trump will figure into the series, Hillary Clinton made a much-publicized cameo appearance on the third season, so expect some bleeping.

"Broad City" season 4 premieres Sept. 13 on Comedy Central.