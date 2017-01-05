Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Honored at a Private Memorial

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are being honored at a private memorial today in Los Angeles.

Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd and her brother Todd Fisher are in attendance. Other notable guests include Meryl Streep, Courtney Love, Frances Bean Cobain, Ellen Barkin, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ed Begley Jr.

Carrie Fisher, 60, died on Dec. 27, four days after she went into cardiac arrest while traveling from London to Los Angeles. On Dec. 28, Reynolds, 84, suffered a stroke and passed away.

The two are expected to be buried together on Friday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles. Todd Fisher told ABC News the burial site was chosen when hummingbirds appeared at a particular spot.

“My mother loves hummingbirds, and had hummingbirds in her yard,” he said. “We were going all over the place, and we got to this one place to look at this one thing, these hummingbirds came, and it was just like ‘fait accompli,’ as my mother would say.”