Following confirmation Tuesday that iconic actress Carrie Fisher had died, her former co-stars and other Hollywood heavyweights began expressing their sadness and condolences.

Family representative Simon Halls told ABC News Tuesday, "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 855 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."

Fisher was 60.

Mark Hamill, one of Fisher's most well-known co-stars, expressed the sentiment which most of her colleagues felt upon learning about Fisher's death: "no words #Devastated," wrote the actor, who played Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" franchise.

Other celebrities spanning the Hollywood spectrum -- from William Shatner to Ellen DeGeneres to Seth MacFarlane -- took to Twitter to express their sadness.

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016

I'm sitting in stunned silence learning of the death of #CarrieFisher. In what has been a particularly sad year this may be the hardest. RIP — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

Such a sad day for her family, friends and millions of fans. Carrie Fisher is deeply missed. — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher "Ugh,will everybody stop all of this?"

Us "no, let us gush, you just have to take it" — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 27, 2016

"There is no room for demons, when you're already self-possessed." -Carrie Fisher — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) December 27, 2016