Carrie Fisher Dies: Co-Stars, Celebs React to the Actress's Death at 60

Dec 27, 2016, 1:59 PM ET
PHOTO: Carrie Fisher signs copies of her new book "The Princess Diarist" at Barnes & Noble at The Grove, Nov. 28, 2016, in Los Angeles, California.PlayPaul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images
WATCH 'Star Wars' Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at 60

Following confirmation Tuesday that iconic actress Carrie Fisher had died, her former co-stars and other Hollywood heavyweights began expressing their sadness and condolences.

Family representative Simon Halls told ABC News Tuesday, "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 855 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."

Fisher was 60.

Mark Hamill, one of Fisher's most well-known co-stars, expressed the sentiment which most of her colleagues felt upon learning about Fisher's death: "no words #Devastated," wrote the actor, who played Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" franchise.

Other celebrities spanning the Hollywood spectrum -- from William Shatner to Ellen DeGeneres to Seth MacFarlane -- took to Twitter to express their sadness.

