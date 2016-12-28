Carrie Fisher's Brother: Any Memorial Will Be Celebration of Life

Carrie Fisher's family is dealing with the sudden death of the pop culture icon at the age of 60 this week, but her brother, Todd, says he thinks any future memorial will most likely be "a party" in her honor.

In a phone interview with KABC, Todd Fisher spoke about the aftermath of the actress, and the outpouring of love from fans and friends that has been overwhelming ever since.

"I don't think there's anyway that anybody could have realized how many people loved her and respected her," he said of the late actress who is most known for her legendary role as Leia in "Star Wars."

The fans' reactions to the loss of Fisher is very "gratifying in that regard," Todd added.

Fisher's brother also recalled moments growing up that are extra special to him now.

"Carrie loved to give more than receive. At Christmas, she would never open her own presents, she would always run around ... and love to give the gifts," he said. "She just got the greatest joy of buying things and giving them to people she cared about."

He continued, "We've been close our whole lives and it's a strange place to be looking at the world without her. We're a very tight family, as small as we are. My mother is very strong right now and Billie, Carrie's daughter, is very strong ... we are all together now at this point."

While he said "everybody is just a little in shock" because of her age, he added any memorial to come will be a celebration of the actress's life.

"It'll be up to her daughter Billie, who is really left in charge of those particular aspects of Carrie," he said. "Carrie loves a good party, so, you know, I'm sure she'll want to throw a party for her."

He added, "She also left a lot of her with us. Her words will go on long after we have all left."