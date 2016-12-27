Carrie Fisher's Most Memorable Quotes

Famed actress and writer Carrie Fisher, who died today at the age of 60, was as well known for her wit and snarky commentary on life as she was for her role as Princess Leia in "Star Wars."

"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 855 this morning," family spokesman Simon Halls said in a statement. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.

Here some of Fisher's most memorable quotes:

"Instant gratification takes too long."

Fisher uttered the famous line in the 1980s when describing her perfect form of therapy for "people who dare to be pathetic," the Los Angeles Times reported in 1987. Instead of using pills as a self-destructive coping mechanism, she said she would grab a legal pad instead to write down her musings. The quote is also included in her 1987 semi-autobiographical novel, "Postcards from the Edge."



I basically consider myself street smart...unfortunately that street is rodeo drive:nail_care::skin-tone-4::lipstick: — Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) January 3, 2016

Fisher quipped about the opulence of Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, with its high-end fashion stores and Vegas-style architecture.



"You can't find any true closeness in Hollywood, because everybody does the fake closeness so well."

The problem with living in Tinseltown is being surrounded by actors that may just act too well, Fisher wrote in "Postcards from the Edge."



"As you get older, the pickings get slimmer, but the people don't."

Fisher offered her wisdom on the reality of dating as you age in her 2011 book, "Shockaholic."



"There's no way to prepare for seeing yourself rendered as a 12-inch plastic doll."

Fisher found early success as Princess Leia, but she continued to work for almost 40 more years. She gave this quote as part of the "What I've Learned" interview series for Esquire in January 2002.

“I slept with some nerd. I hope it was George [Lucas]. ... I took too many drugs to remember.”

When asked by Vanity Fair in November 2006 how she ended up in "Star Wars," Fisher responded with the quote above.