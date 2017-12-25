How celebrities are celebrating Christmas 2017

Dec 25, 2017, 12:43 PM ET
PHOTO: Reese Witherspoon shared this image to her Facebook, Dec. 25, 2017.PlayReese Witherspoon
With Christmas Day well underway, many stars have opened their presents, spent time with loved ones, and shared their memories with their fans online.

Reese Witherspoon celebrated Christmas Eve with her children, much like Kelly Ripa, who also enjoyed quality time with her family.

On Monday, the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" star shared a selfie of herself looking cozy with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

"Stirring creatures and reindeer games," she captioned the shot. "Merry Christmas with love from the Consuelos family."

PHOTO: Kelly Ripa shared this image to her Instagram account, Dec. 25, 2017.Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa shared this image to her Instagram account, Dec. 25, 2017.

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian, who recently announced that she's expecting a baby with NBA player Tristan Thompson, marked the holiday with a less private celebration on Sunday night. The reality TV star, along with her famous family, celebrated with loved ones -- and Santa! -- at Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party.

"Merry Christmas!!!" she later tweeted. "When we look back on our past Christmases we do not remember specific gifts but we remember how someone made us feel. The laughter, the love and the togetherness of your loved ones that made this day special!"

Other stars who shared photos from their celebrations included:

