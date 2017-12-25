How celebrities are celebrating Christmas 2017

With Christmas Day well underway, many stars have opened their presents, spent time with loved ones, and shared their memories with their fans online.

Interested in Christmas? Add Christmas as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Christmas news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Reese Witherspoon celebrated Christmas Eve with her children, much like Kelly Ripa, who also enjoyed quality time with her family.

On Monday, the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" star shared a selfie of herself looking cozy with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

"Stirring creatures and reindeer games," she captioned the shot. "Merry Christmas with love from the Consuelos family."

Kelly Ripa

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian, who recently announced that she's expecting a baby with NBA player Tristan Thompson, marked the holiday with a less private celebration on Sunday night. The reality TV star, along with her famous family, celebrated with loved ones -- and Santa! -- at Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party.

"Merry Christmas!!!" she later tweeted. "When we look back on our past Christmases we do not remember specific gifts but we remember how someone made us feel. The laughter, the love and the togetherness of your loved ones that made this day special!"

Other stars who shared photos from their celebrations included:

It’s been a beautiful year, a lot of love in the air. Thank you for all your support. May God bless you and your family!! pic.twitter.com/vL5rIEnX8Y — Diddy (@Diddy) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas!!! Thank you Santa and the reindeer for stopping by! See you next year! ??????????? pic.twitter.com/8de5vjfmVo — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 25, 2017

#MerryChristmas from Us At The Stage At The Disney Castle! Tune into @ABCNetwork This Morning! pic.twitter.com/LdRPcsReFY — Ciara (@ciara) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas to you all & allow me to be the 1st to say Happy New Year speak it in the UNIVERSE! May 2018 be PRODUCTIVE/ PROSPEROUS/ PEACEFUL/ & DRAMA FREE?????????????? pic.twitter.com/nK6LGJ3qr7 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) December 25, 2017

The tree ain't the only thang gettin LIT this year. ?????? pic.twitter.com/e4jTIt8bG0 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas!! Tonight’s menu, @TylerFlorence’s beef wellington, my creamy onions, roasted carrots, balsamic bacon brussels, garlic smashed potatoes, honey butter rolls and @Nigella_Lawson’s INSANE cider and 5-spice bundt cake with salty caramel sauce! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 25, 2017