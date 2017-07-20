Celebrities react to Linkin Park frontman's death

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has died, ABC News has confirmed. The Los Angeles County Coroner's office said that the singer's death is being investigated as a suicide. His body was discovered Thursday morning.

As news of the 41-year-old's death spread, his bandmates and many other celebrities and musicians -- particularly in the alternative rock genre -- took to social media to express their sadness and offer his family condolences.

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington. — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park ???? — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester Bennington. Horrible news. One of the best front men to ever do it. A true legend. #LinkinPark — Levi Benton (@levibenton) July 20, 2017

Hope this Chester Bennington news isn't real — Zach Myers (@ZMyersOfficial) July 20, 2017

I am extremely saddened by the news of Chester Bennington may he Rest In Peace. — RonnieRadke (@RonnieRadke) July 20, 2017

Chester Bennington has always been someone that I've looked up to. I can't believe he's gone. — Geoff Wigington (@underscoregeoff) July 20, 2017