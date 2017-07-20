Celebrities react to Linkin Park frontman's death

Jul 20, 2017, 3:55 PM ET
PHOTO: Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs in Los Angeles, May 22, 2017.Rich Fury/Getty Images
Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs in Los Angeles, May 22, 2017.

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has died, ABC News has confirmed. The Los Angeles County Coroner's office said that the singer's death is being investigated as a suicide. His body was discovered Thursday morning.

As news of the 41-year-old's death spread, his bandmates and many other celebrities and musicians -- particularly in the alternative rock genre -- took to social media to express their sadness and offer his family condolences.

