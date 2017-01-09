Celebrities React on Twitter to Meryl Streep's Anti-Trump Golden Globe Speech

Jan 9, 2017, 12:00 PM ET
PHOTO: Meryl Streep is seen at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, California, Jan 8, 2017PlayBuckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
WATCH Donald Trump Reacts to Meryl Streep's Golden Globes Speech

It was the speech heard around the world.

After actress Meryl Streep used her Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech on Sunday's Golden Globe Awards to slam Donald Trump, celebrities, political commentators and even the president-elect took to Twitter to respond.

Trump mocked Streep this morning as "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood" and a Hillary Clinton "flunky who lost big."

President-Elect Trump Lashes Out at Meryl Streep After Golden Globes Speech

Politics, Diversity Major Topics of Jokes and Speeches at 2017 Golden Globes

Though the three-time Oscar winner never mentioned the president-elect by name during her speech, she did refer to a moment when a "person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country" gave an impression of a disabled reporter.

Trump has said he never mocked New York Times reporter Serge F. Kovaleski's disability. He has a congenital disorder.

"Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence," Streep said. "And when the powerful use their position to bully others we all lose."

Streep also noted the diversity in the room, saying "Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners," and encouraged the entertainment community to support freedom of the press.

One of the first to criticize the speech was Meghan McCain, a Fox News personality and the daughter of Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona.

Her tweet drew the attention of comedian Billy Eichner.

"Um she asked him not to make fun of disabled people and advocated for the freedom of the press and the arts," the star of "Billy on the Street" tweeted to McCain, referring to her with an expletive.

McCain, who was critical of Trump during the presidential campaign, fired back that using expletives to refer to Republicans like her "is a great way for Hollywood to bridge the cultural divide. Enjoy your bubble."

"I rather live in a bubble than live with people who don't feel a need to respect the disabled, freedom of speech & the arts!!" Eichner shot back.

Later he took Trump to task for focusing on Streep instead of U.S. intelligence agencies and other more pressing issues.

Eichner was joined by other celebrities who praised and defended Streep's speech.

Other celebrities, however, were disappointed by the speech.

Roseanne Barr, who didn't endorse a candidate during the presidential election, posted a video that pointed out all the issues Streep failed to mention.

James Woods, a Trump supporter, was also hoping for something else.

Woods tweeted earlier about his great respect for the acclaimed actress.