It was the speech heard around the world.

After actress Meryl Streep used her Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech on Sunday's Golden Globe Awards to slam Donald Trump, celebrities, political commentators and even the president-elect took to Twitter to respond.

Trump mocked Streep this morning as "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood" and a Hillary Clinton "flunky who lost big."

Though the three-time Oscar winner never mentioned the president-elect by name during her speech, she did refer to a moment when a "person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country" gave an impression of a disabled reporter.

Trump has said he never mocked New York Times reporter Serge F. Kovaleski's disability. He has a congenital disorder.

"Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence," Streep said. "And when the powerful use their position to bully others we all lose."

Streep also noted the diversity in the room, saying "Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners," and encouraged the entertainment community to support freedom of the press.

One of the first to criticize the speech was Meghan McCain, a Fox News personality and the daughter of Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona.

This Meryl Streep speech is why Trump won. And if people in Hollywood don't start recognizing why and how - you will help him get re-elected — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 9, 2017

Her tweet drew the attention of comedian Billy Eichner.

"Um she asked him not to make fun of disabled people and advocated for the freedom of the press and the arts," the star of "Billy on the Street" tweeted to McCain, referring to her with an expletive.

McCain, who was critical of Trump during the presidential campaign, fired back that using expletives to refer to Republicans like her "is a great way for Hollywood to bridge the cultural divide. Enjoy your bubble."

"I rather live in a bubble than live with people who don't feel a need to respect the disabled, freedom of speech & the arts!!" Eichner shot back.

Later he took Trump to task for focusing on Streep instead of U.S. intelligence agencies and other more pressing issues.

Eichner was joined by other celebrities who praised and defended Streep's speech.

I HAVE NEVER LOVED MERYL MORE. BRAVO. WELL SAID. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) January 9, 2017

Is there anyone better? #Meryl — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) January 9, 2017

A true inspiration. Meryl, you beautiful soul. Thank you for using your voice to empower. #GoldenGlobes — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 9, 2017

Everything she said. Thank you #MerylStreep for you work and everything you said tonight. #empathy #GoldenGlobes — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) January 9, 2017

MERYL STREEP — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 9, 2017

Meryl, you give me life. #GoldenGlobes — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep giving an epic and powerful speech at the #GoldenGlobes. ???????????? — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) January 9, 2017

Other celebrities, however, were disappointed by the speech.

Roseanne Barr, who didn't endorse a candidate during the presidential election, posted a video that pointed out all the issues Streep failed to mention.

Meryl Streep Calls Out Trump at Golden Globes. Ignores Standing Rock, Cl... https://t.co/azTBB9178O via @YouTube — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) January 9, 2017

James Woods, a Trump supporter, was also hoping for something else.

I do wish #Meryl had shared her feelings with us about her monumental acting career. I was eager to hear that and was sad to have missed it. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 9, 2017

Woods tweeted earlier about his great respect for the acclaimed actress.