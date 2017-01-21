Celebrities are joining the hundreds of thousands of demonstrators at Women's Marches around the globe today.
For those who couldn't physically attend, many have shared their sentiments of solidarity on social media.
The Women's March on Washington, along with sister marches on six different continents, are focused on promoting equal rights for women and minorities.
The demonstrations, organized in part to protest the agenda of President Donald Trump, are being held just one day after he was sworn into office.
From Tony Bennett to Katy Perry, here are the celebs contributing to the cause:
On way 2D.C. March??There r Marches ALL OVER THE??— Cher (@cher) January 21, 2017
After March we wi’ll Join Organizations??WE WONT SIT &??NOTHING??#WhyIMarch #WomensMarch
I'm in Paris and so proud to be @womensmarch This global movement is truly empowering and important. pic.twitter.com/rKPrrfH9rH— Rami Malek (@ItsRamiMalek) January 21, 2017
On the way to downtown la! #WomensMarch shout out to women all over the world. Xo pic.twitter.com/kWmc7fDcQG— Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) January 21, 2017
Couldn't be more proud....I am here, we are here!!! #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/HibJJlcTTC— Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 21, 2017
I'm with them. #womensmarch— Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) January 21, 2017
Marching with SO many sisters today but my heart is most proud to march with my blood sister, Angela, who has always been my guardian angel. We should all be guardians for each other. I march today because I am not afraid anymore and I hope I can be an example of fearlessness and resilience. I will not let anyone suppress me, silence me or clip my wings. For a long time I misunderstood the true definition of being a feminist, but now that I know, I am empowered! I am indisputably a feminist. I am here today to break the cycle of suppression and inequality. I stand with you all! ?#whyimarch @womensmarch
"Good Morning Womens."— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 21, 2017
-Sebastian, into his tape recorder#WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/IEOvHwlknl
Streets are packed! Metro subway jammed!!! Amazing. #WomensMarch— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 21, 2017
March strong today and be safe!! ???????????????????? #WomensMarch— Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 21, 2017
"I do not weep at the world. I am too busy sharpening my oyster knife." Zora Neale Hurston #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/wQuSIw2vIn— Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 21, 2017
Thank you to everyone at today's #WomensMarch for showing Trump what a crowd looks like.— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 21, 2017
Peace.
With the sister wife where I belong @JenniKonner pic.twitter.com/cekd4BEAay— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 21, 2017
#WOMENSMARCH #MARCHONMAIN pic.twitter.com/RwuuMQuS3U— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 21, 2017
Anything done peacefully in solidarity is something I can stand behind. Cheers to the women of the world! #equality #WomensMarch— Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) January 21, 2017