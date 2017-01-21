Celebrities are joining the hundreds of thousands of demonstrators at Women's Marches around the globe today.

For those who couldn't physically attend, many have shared their sentiments of solidarity on social media.

The Women's March on Washington, along with sister marches on six different continents, are focused on promoting equal rights for women and minorities.

The demonstrations, organized in part to protest the agenda of President Donald Trump, are being held just one day after he was sworn into office.

From Tony Bennett to Katy Perry, here are the celebs contributing to the cause:

On way 2D.C. March??There r Marches ALL OVER THE??

After March we wi’ll Join Organizations??WE WONT SIT &??NOTHING??#WhyIMarch #WomensMarch — Cher (@cher) January 21, 2017

I'm in Paris and so proud to be @womensmarch This global movement is truly empowering and important. pic.twitter.com/rKPrrfH9rH — Rami Malek (@ItsRamiMalek) January 21, 2017

On the way to downtown la! #WomensMarch shout out to women all over the world. Xo pic.twitter.com/kWmc7fDcQG — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) January 21, 2017

#nastywomen making some noise for their rights!!!! #womensmarch #offtodc #twinningandwinning #littlehands A photo posted by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on Jan 20, 2017 at 3:15pm PST

Streets are packed! Metro subway jammed!!! Amazing. #WomensMarch — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 21, 2017

March strong today and be safe!! ???????????????????? #WomensMarch — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 21, 2017

"I do not weep at the world. I am too busy sharpening my oyster knife." Zora Neale Hurston #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/wQuSIw2vIn — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 21, 2017

Thank you to everyone at today's #WomensMarch for showing Trump what a crowd looks like.

Peace. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 21, 2017

With the sister wife where I belong @JenniKonner pic.twitter.com/cekd4BEAay — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 21, 2017

I love women. I live for my two daughters. And I am full of pride and unity with all women today. A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jan 21, 2017 at 4:40am PST