Celebrities Show Support for Women's Marches Around the World

Jan 21, 2017, 11:15 AM ET
PHOTO: Cher arrives for the Womens March on Washington on Independence Ave. on Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington.PlaySait Serkan Gurbuz/AP Photo
Celebrities are joining the hundreds of thousands of demonstrators at Women's Marches around the globe today.

For those who couldn't physically attend, many have shared their sentiments of solidarity on social media.

The Women's March on Washington, along with sister marches on six different continents, are focused on promoting equal rights for women and minorities.

The demonstrations, organized in part to protest the agenda of President Donald Trump, are being held just one day after he was sworn into office.

From Tony Bennett to Katy Perry, here are the celebs contributing to the cause:

