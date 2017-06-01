Chloë Grace Moretz slams own movie's ad campaign for body shaming

Actress Chloë Grace Moretz is speaking out about an ad campaign for her new movie, "Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs," that has drawn criticism for body shaming women.

Last week, a journalist took a picture of a billboard at the Cannes Film Festival that shows a skinny, tall version of a girl next to one with a shorter, wider body type and the caption: "What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarfs not so short?"

Moretz took to Twitter on Wednesday after the photo was brought to her attention.

"I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team," she wrote.

"Pls know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety. The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control," she continued.

The film is being produced by Locus Creative Studios in South Korea and not by Disney, which produced the animated tale of Snow White, the princess mentioned in the ad campaign.

The film is set to be released in 2018, according to Locus's website.

In the animated film, Moretz, 20, lends her voice to the leading character of Snow White. The official synopsis on Locus's website reads: "What if Snow White and the dwarfs are no longer as we know them to be? After seven handsome princes are magically transformed into seven green dwarfs, they set out on a quest to break the curse by getting a kiss from the most beautiful princess in all the land."

A trailer for the film depicts two of the dwarfs watching the princess kick off her shoes and transform into a fuller woman.

For its part, Locus Creative Studios has apologized and said it will end the ad campaign.

"Locus Corporation wishes to apologize regarding the first elements of our marketing campaign (in the form of a Cannes billboard and a trailer), which we realize has had the opposite effect from that which was intended. That advertising campaign is being terminated," Locus Creative Studios producer Sujin Hwang told ABC News via email.

"Our film, a family comedy, carries a message designed to challenge social prejudices related to standards of physical beauty in society by emphasizing the importance of inner beauty. We appreciate and are grateful for the constructive criticism of those who brought this to our attention," Hwang added. "We sincerely regret any embarrassment or dissatisfaction this mistaken advertising has caused to any of the individual artists or companies involved with the production or future distribution of our film, none of whom had any involvement with creating or approving the now discontinued advertising campaign."

