Chris Cornell laid to rest in Los Angeles

Late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell was laid to rest on Friday at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

According to the Associated Press, band members from Metallica, Linkin Park and even the likes of Brad Pitt and Pharrell Williams attended the private memorial service along with Cornell's family, which preceded a public viewing of the burial site.

The private memorial opened with Cornell's song "The Promise," while fans waiting outside for their chance to later pay their final respects to the Seattle icon listened to music from his band Soundgarden, the AP added.

Hollywood Forever Cemetery is the final resting place of many celebrities, including John Huston, Jayne Mansfield, Cecil B. DeMille, and Johnny and Dee Dee Ramone.

Cornell, 52, was found dead on May 17 in a Detroit hotel room, and his death was later ruled a suicide by hanging. However, his family has said that they believe medication may have played a role.

"Chris, a recovering addict, had a prescription for Ativan and may have taken more Ativan than recommended dosages. The family believes that if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing, and that drugs or other substances may have affected his actions," family attorney Kirk Pasich stated last week in a press release.

The family attorney couldn’t confirm if the drug Cornell’s widow said the musician took was Ativan or its generic version, lorazepam.

Earlier this week, Cornell's widow penned an open letter to her husband.

"I'm broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies," she wrote. "I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.