Chris Cornell's widow Vicky Cornell has written an open letter to her late husband, who died last week at the age of 52.

In a letter posted by Billboard magazine, Vicky Cornell wrote that her late husband was "the best father, husband and son-in-law. Your patience, empathy and love always showed through."

"You had always said I saved you, that you wouldn't be alive if it were not for me," she said. "My heart gleamed to see you happy, living and motivated. Excited for life. Doing everything you could to give back."

Cornell, 52, was found dead on May 17 in a Detroit hotel room. The Soundgarden singer's death has been officially ruled a suicide, but his widow has suggested that prescription anti-anxiety medication may have been a contributing factor. A private funeral will be held this Friday in Los Angeles.

"We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I'm sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night," the letter said. "I'm sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace."

The Cornells have two children together: daughter Toni and son Christopher Nicholas. Chris Cornell also had a daughter, Lillian Jean, from a previous marriage.

"I'm broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies," Vicky Cornell continued. "I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you."

She concluded, "I love you more than anyone has ever loved anyone in the history of loving and more than anyone ever will."