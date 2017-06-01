Chris Cornell's wife has 'several unanswered questions' about his death

Chris Cornell's widow, Vicky Cornell, and family attorney Kirk Pasich issued a statement Thursday questioning the late Soundgarden frontman's cause of death, which was officially ruled a suicide by the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office in Detroit.

In the statement, Pasich said that his law firm requested reports relating to Chris Cornell's death under the Freedom of Information Act, but the request was denied by the City of Detroit Law Department.

According to Pasich, he was told that "this matter is an open investigation," and that "the release of any information at this time, including the records identified in [the] request, would compromise and/or interfere with their investigation."

Pasich also said that the Cornell family has not seen any police or toxicology reports and are "mystified that the medical examiner announced a cause of death when the full autopsy report has not been completed."

"We are grateful for the outpouring of support as we mourn Chris' passing, but we still have several unanswered questions about what led to his death," said Vicky Cornell. "We believe the toxicology report will answer these questions."

Cornell, 52, was found dead the early morning of May 18 following Soundgarden's concert in Detroit the previous night. On May 19, Vicky Cornell issued a statement saying that the prescription drug Ativan may have played a role in her husband's death.

"When we spoke after the show, I noticed [Chris] was slurring his words; he was different," she said. "When he told me he may have taken an extra Ativan or two, I contacted security and asked that they check on him."

She added, "What happened is inexplicable and I am hopeful that further medical reports will provide additional details."