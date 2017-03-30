Though Chris Evans and Jenny Slate ended their relationship earlier this year, the "Captain America" star has nothing but praise for his ex.

"She's my favorite human," Evans told People magazine. "She's the best. I've never ever ever met someone in my life who has a mastery of the English language the way she does. She'll give you one sentence and there's no fat to it. You're like, 'You just chose such an unbelievable collection of words that beautifully articulate what you say.'"

Evans' comments come after Slate had equally kind things to say about him in an interview with Vulture earlier this month.

"Chris is truly one of the kindest people I've ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart," Slate said.

The actors, both 35, met on the set of the film "Gifted," which hits theaters in April. The friendship between the two following the breakup is fortunate, as the pair has been promoting the film together.

"It's like an art form talking with her, because the visuals associated with her expression are just so colorful," Evans said. "She's so vulnerable, so honest, so interested in other people more than herself. She's incredibly compassionate. There's just nothing to not love about her."

The actor added that publicity around his personal life is inevitable, but it doesn't bother him too much.

"To some degree I welcome [the interest], because I've always found that for the most part, in interviews, being anything less than candid feels wrong," he said. "To some degree it feels right to share certain things."

Slate shared similar sentiments with Vulture, saying, "I don't mind talking about him at all. He's a lovely person."