Chris Evans on romance: 'I've had no bad break-ups'

Chris Evans has had his share of high-profile relationships, but he said none of them have left a bad impression. In an interview with Elle magazine, the actor said he never minds running into an ex-girlfriend.

"I've had no bad breakups in my life," he said. "Typically, if I see an ex, I give a big hug, and it's wonderful to catch up."

Evans, who recently split with "Gifted" co-star and comedian Jenny Slate, has had nothing but kind things to say about her since. He recently called her his "favorite human."

Slate had similar sentiments, saying in an interview with Vulture that she has no regrets about her relationship with Evans.

"If you're ever fortunate enough to love someone and have them love you back, it's worth protecting that," he said. "It's rare that someone can truly know you. And if you've broken through that kind of wall, I think it's important to value that."