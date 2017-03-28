Chris Kattan and his professional partner Witney Carson were the first to be eliminated on season 24 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Kattan said despite breaking his neck 14 years ago and undergoing several surgeries, he was “ready this time around” to tackle the dance floor as a contestant, even though he knew he’d have physical limitations.

“I wanted to do it,” the comedian said on “Good Morning America” the morning after his elimination. “But I still wasn’t quite the best dancer you’ve ever seen. But there’s so many great dancers. Witney’s unbelievable. And you can’t compete with Simone who is a gold medalist."

He added, “I’m happy that I’m content and having a good time right now. I had a blast. It was such an amazing experience.”

The dancing duo re-lived Kattan’s famous “Saturday Night Live” skit, "Night at the Roxbury," in their routine Monday night, although the hilarious moves weren’t enough to advance Kattan, 46, to the next round.

“Obviously he’s like a comedy legend,” Carson said. “I was a little bit embarrassed that I didn’t know who he was but all of those skits I’m very familiar with now. And he really is just so funny. I really felt like that was our whole journey together—he just made me laugh all the time. And we worked really hard.”

Kattan is still optimistic about his experience on the show, even though it was short-lived.

“It was a great experience. The whole thing was so much fun,” he said.